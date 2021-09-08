Twitter tests new “soft block” feature

Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow users to remove their followers without blocking them.

The social media platform said this would make it easier for users to curate their own followers lists.

Removing a follower means your tweets will no longer show up in their feed, and they will stop receiving notifications when you post something.

This should go some way to reducing instances of harassment, trolling, and online abuse on the platform.

The feature is currently only available to select users who access Twitter through the web.

To remove a follower, users can go to their profile, select “Followers”, choose the three-dot icon to the right of the follower’s name, and select “Remove this follower”.

We’re making it easier to be the curator of your own followers list. Now testing on web: remove a follower without blocking them. To remove a follower, go to your profile and click “Followers”, then click the three dot icon and select “Remove this follower”. pic.twitter.com/2Ig7Mp8Tnx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021

The “soft block” was the second feature test Twitter launched on Tuesday, following the arrival of edge-to-edge Tweets on the iOS app.

This feature makes media like photos, GIFs, and videos span the width of the app.

Several Twitter users don’t seem to be on board with this design change, saying the platform is trying hard to be like Instagram or Reddit.

Put it back. It’s awful. Or at least give us the option to go back to the good layout. Please, this is genuinely the most I’ve ever considered leaving this app. And that’s bloody saying something. It’s so bad. It looks like Instagram or Reddit. Stop trying to be like them Plz — Hentee (@Hentee_) September 7, 2021

