Twitter testing bot labels on automated accounts

Twitter announced yesterday that it is implementing labels for automated, or bot accounts.

The social media company is conducting an invitation-only test that will allow a small number of users to identify their automated accounts with the label.

Automated accounts post information on Twitter automatically, and Twitter says they can bring a lot of value to the service by sharing vital information such as earthquake warnings.

These accounts will have an “Automated” label appear under the name and handle on their profile page. The label will also appear on these accounts’ tweets.

What’s a bot and what’s not? We’re making it easier to identify #GoodBots and their automated Tweets with new labels. Starting today, we’re testing these labels to give you more context about who you’re interacting with on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/gnN5jVU3pp — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 9, 2021

The company said that the purpose of the feature is to make it easier for users to identify “good bots” that share helpful information.

It explained that this would give users more perspective about who they are engaging with on the platform.

The announcement comes later than expected, with Twitter initially indicating that it would be released in July 2021.

The initial announcement also indicated that Twitter would be adding another feature this year to memorialise the accounts of the deceased.

