Twitter tests tweet reactions

Twitter is testing a feature that will allow users to express how a particular post or tweet made them feel.

The social media company’s reaction system currently offers just a heart symbol representing a “like” reaction but will soon feature four more options.

Engadget reported that the reactions to be added alongside the like option are reminiscent of emojis and include a “laughing face”, a “thinking face”, “clapping hands”, and a “crying face”.

These reactions are currently limited to Turkish users for the testing phase but could expand testing to other regions.

To access the additional reaction options, users must press and hold the heart icon on a tweet.

CNET reported that Twitter selected these emojis for reactions after researching the most frequently used words and emojis in tweets.

The platform decided not to include negative reactions to tweets after getting insights from its users via a survey on the proposed feature.

“People we spoke with expressed that they were concerned about receiving negative reactions to some of their thoughts and that if people felt this way about their Tweets, they’d prefer other methods of engagement that allow for more context,” Twitter said.

In recent weeks, Twitter has been testing several new features to keep up to date with other social media sites, such as Facebook, which has offered post reactions since February 2016.