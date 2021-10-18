WhatsApp can shut down your Groups â€” this is when they do it

WhatsApp can shut down groups on its platform if they have illegal names and descriptions or if they have been reported by multiple users, according to WABetaInfo.

When WhatsApp terminates a group chat, the participants will be unable to send messages, review the chat history, or see the list of other participants.

WhatsApp may also ban members of the group if it sees fit.

The instant messaging company is unable to view the content of groups as the conversations are end-to-end encrypted.

Instead, its moderation team uses machine learning technology to decide whether a group should be blocked based on user reports.

WhatsApp provides an option to contact support from within a banned group so that users can submit a request for it to be restored.

WABetaInfo suggests changing the “Who can add me to groups” setting to “My contacts exceptâ€¦” to protect yourself from being implicated in groups that break WhatsApp’s terms of service.

If you are a group admin, it is a good idea to restrict who can change the group description and picture to “Admins only” to prevent unauthorised changes that could land you in trouble.