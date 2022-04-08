Twitter testing “unmentioning”

Twitter has announced that it is experimenting with an “unmentioning” feature.

This will allow users to remove themselves from a discussion thread should they no longer wish to receive notifications from it.

Currently only available to a few users on the web version of Twitter, the feature allows users to click a “leave this conversation” button to remove themselves from a tweet’s mentions.

When clicked, your username will get untagged, you can no longer be mentioned, and it will stop notifications from the thread.

How do you say “Don’t @ me,” without saying “Don’t @ me”? We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now. pic.twitter.com/rlo6lqp34H — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 7, 2022

The full release of this feature has not been confirmed.

Twitter’s announcement comes just days after Elon Musk became the largest single shareholder of the social media company by acquiring a stake of over 9%.

Shortly after buying the stock, Twitter named Musk to its board.

The company has also said it is working on an option to edit tweets after posting them.

This came after 73.6% of 4.4 million voters signalled support for the feature in a poll posted by Musk.

Twitter has stated that they had been working on the edit option since last year since it was a highly-requested feature.

It said the edit feature would begin testing with Twitter Blue Labs in the coming months.

