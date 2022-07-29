Twitter testing Myspace-like status feature

A Twitter spokesperson has confirmed that the platform is testing a status feature that lets users tag their posts with a label.

According to a TechCrunch report, labels include options like “Shower thoughts”, “Picture of the day”, “Spoiler alert”, and the somewhat unneeded “Current status” tag.

“For a limited time, we are testing a feature that allows you to add a status topic from a predetermined list to your Tweets to provide more context for your followers,” TechCrunch quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying.

“So whether you are about to drop a hot Tweet thread, share your shower thoughts, or have a bad case of the Mondays, your Tweets can better convey what you are up to.”

Currently, there isn’t an option to customise tags, meaning users will have to select one from Twitter’s pre-written list.

I don’t know how twitter managed to release a more embarrassing and unusable feature than cotweets in the same month but here it is. these are all the statuses you can use. no custom statuses allowed pic.twitter.com/2BPwku1qi1 — Takes Of Vesperia (@coolranchzaku) July 27, 2022

The company said the test would run for a limited time with a select group in Australia and the US.

There have been mixed reactions from the users to which the feature has already rolled out.

One user described the feature as “embarrassing and unusable”, while another alluded to the similarity of Twitter statuses to LiveJournal.

“LiveJournal just keeps coming back,” they said.

Another user tagged their post with the “Hot take” label, saying, “I don’t mind the Twitter status things”.

Others have likened the change to Myspace’s Moods feature.

