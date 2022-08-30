Facebook and Instagram get NFT support

Facebook now supports non-fungible tokens (NFTs), meaning users can link their digital wallets to post collectibles on the platform.

The feature is also available on Instagram, and after users have connected their digital wallet to one of the apps, they’ll be able to access their NFTs on both platforms.

“You can now post digital collectibles on @Facebook and @Instagram. ✨Connect your digital wallet to either app and start sharing your #NFTs today,” Meta Platforms said.

Meta began testing NFTs on Instagram in March 2022, and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg said users would even be able to “mint” some NFTs within the app.

According to Engadget, Meta is delving deeper into NFT territory and could be working on a marketplace for people to buy and sell the tokens.

The move is not Meta’s first attempt to leverage digital currencies. In July 2022, the company announced it would shut down Novi — its cryptocurrency wallet — at the beginning of September.

The company had an app and a WhatsApp wallet for Novi and asked its users to withdraw their funds “as soon as possible”.