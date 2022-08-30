Major Zoom outage

Video conferencing platform Zoom is experiencing issues with its login server, which presents an error when attempting to sign in.

A MyBroadband staff member noticed the problem when signing into their account and was presented with an HTTP 502 error and an HTTP 504 error. They are currently unable to access their account.

An HTTP 502 bad gateway error occurs when one server receives an invalid response from another.

The HTTP 504 error indicates that the gateway server did not receive a response from the upstream server that it needed to complete the request.

It should be noted that the issue appears to be limited to Zoom’s login server. Sign-ins through Google, Apple, and Facebook seem to work as intended.

Downdetector also shows a surge in problem reports with Zoom, all of which reference a “Server Connection” problem.

The graph below shows that the increase in reports on Downdetector began at around 15:00 on Tuesday, 30 August 2022.

MyBroadband asked Zoom for comment on the problem, but it did not immediately respond. We will update the article if a response is received.

Now read: Facebook and Instagram get NFT support