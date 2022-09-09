Twitter adding Instagram and Snapchat share options on Android

Twitter has announced that Android users will soon be able to share tweets directly on Instagram or Snapchat — a feature already available on iOS devices.

The microblogging company has also added the ability to share posts to LinkedIn on Android and iOS devices.

“Sharing a Tweet directly to Snapchat and Instagram Stories is now available on Android (already on iOS!),” Twitter Support posted.

“And we added LinkedIn sharing on Android and iOS. Tap the share icon on a Tweet to try it out.”

TechCrunch reports that Twitter is also testing a new sharing feature in India that will allow users to share tweets directly with their contacts and groups on WhatsApp.

Twitter will replace the share button with a WhatsApp icon for some users.

However, it appears to have not changed the button’s functionality, as users will still need to select the WhatsApp option after hitting it.

“Starting today, we are rolling out a new experiment exclusively in India – an important market for us,” TechCrunch quoted director and product head at Twitter India, Sirish Andhare, as saying.

“We are replacing the share icon on Tweets with the WhatsApp icon for the majority of people who use Twitter on Android in the country, so sharing their favourite or noteworthy Tweets is easy even beyond Twitter, making the experience more open, accessible, and holistic for them.”

The company did not indicate whether the WhatsApp button would make its way to the platform in other countries.