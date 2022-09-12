Instagram begins testing repost feature

Instagram is testing a feature that will let users repost someone else’s content to their own timeline, TechCrunch reports.

Users will be able to repost posts and reels, and Instagram says it will begin testing the feature with a select group of users soon.

“We’re exploring the ability to reshare posts in Feed — similar to how you can reshare in Stories — so people can share what resonates with them, and so original creators are credited for their work,” TechCrunch quoted a Meta spokesperson as saying.

“We plan to test this soon with a small number of people.”

Instagram Reposts Tab on profiles?! What’s dis Adam? pic.twitter.com/WayWCJGBfx — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 7, 2022

The new feature — first noticed by social media consultant and industry analyst Matt Navarra — adds a “repost” tab to users’ profiles.

All posts and reels reshared by users will likely appear in the tab.

A screenshot shared by Navarra shows the repost tab on Instagram head Adam Mosseri’s profile alongside the posts, reels, and tagged photos tabs.

While it is possible to repost someone else’s content using third-party apps, adding the new feature will remove the need for workarounds.

