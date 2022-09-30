Twitter adding TikTok-like video player

Twitter’s new “immersive” full-screen video player will offer users a more TikTok-like experience. The company is also adopting a “swipe up” gesture similar to the short-form video app.

The microblogging platform announced the change on Thursday, 29 September 2022, with the update rolling out to people using Twitter in English on iOS in the coming days.

“Once the video has been launched in full-screen mode, we’ve made video discovery easier as well. Just scroll up to start browsing more engaging video content,” it said in a blog post.

Returning to the original Tweet is relatively simple, with Twitter indicating that users need to tap the back arrow in the top left corner.

Twitter also announced its new Explore tab, which features a video carousel to make it easier to find videos relating to Tweets and Trends in which users are interested — similar to TikTok’s “For You” page.

The microblogging company joins the likes of Spotify and Netflix in copying features from TikTok.

Spotify started beta testing a new video feed that displays fullscreen video while playing tracks in November 2021.

The feed features vertically-oriented music videos that subscribers can like or skip.

Netflix launched its “Fast Laughs” feature on Android mobile devices in select countries, including South Africa, in October 2021.

The TikTok-like video section has been available on iOS since early March 2021.

