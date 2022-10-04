Twitter starts rolling out tweet edit button

After months of teasing, Twitter has finally started rolling out an edit button that lets users modify tweets after posting them.

On Monday, the company said its testing of the button over the past month “went well” and that it would roll out first to subscribers of Twitter’s paid-for Blue service in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

These users will have 30 minutes to make up to five changes to a tweet after publishing.

To avoid abuse of the button for promoting misleading or controversial content, other Twitter users can view a tweet’s entire edit history by clicking on a pen icon next to the tweet’s timestamp.

The following screenshots show where to find this icon and view a tweet’s history if it has been modified from the original post.

Initially launched in June 2021, Twitter Blue offers additional features to the social media platform’s most devout users if they are willing to pay a monthly fee.

These include ad-free articles, bookmark folders, Undo Tweet, and customisable app icons, themes and navigation.

In the US, where the company will only roll out the edit button later, Twitter Blue costs $4.99 (R89), while subscribers in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand pay 6.99 AUD (R81), 6.49 CAD (R85), or 6.49 NZD (R66), respectively.

As the subscription service has not yet launched in South Africa, local users will have to wait for its rollout or for Twitter to make the edit button available to general users before they can amend their posted tweets.