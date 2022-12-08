iOS users will reportedly pay more for Twitter Blue

The Twitter Blue subscription is currently on hold, and when it resumes, iOS users will have to pay $11 (R189) a month for the plan, The Information reports.

For other device users, the subscription costs $7.99 (R137), and the increased price for Apple’s operating system is reportedly to offset the App Store’s 30% fee.

The $11 figure appears to be rounded off, with a 30% increase to the $7.99 fee working out to $10.38.

This comes after Twitter CEO Elon Musk went on a rant over suspicions that Apple would pause advertising on the platform and remove the app from its App Store.

In a series of Tweets, Musk said Apple had cut its Twitter advertising and threatened to bump the social network from Apple’s app store.

He asked whether Apple hated free speech, criticised its app fees and even discussed whether the tech giant would go after another of his companies, Tesla Inc.

Musk then met with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the tech giant’s Cupertino headquarters toward the end of November.

Musk said that the two had a “good conversation” and “resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store”.

He said Cook made it “clear that Apple never considered doing so”.

In early December, Musk said Apple had “fully resumed” advertising on Twitter.

