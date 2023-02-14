Seacom explains Internet outage

Seacom has confirmed that customers in parts of Gauteng experienced an Internet outage on Tuesday due to fault fibre breaks on Dark Fibre Africa’s network.

“The Internet outage in some parts of Gauteng today is not as a result of the Seacom subsea cable or the Seacom-owned terrestrial network,” a spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“We, like all providers, were impacted this morning by faults and fibre breaks experienced on the DFA network in multiple areas in Gauteng.”

It should be noted that no other major fibre network operator in South Africa recorded a similar uptick in complaints from subscribers in Gauteng.

Seacom’s explanation comes after several customers complained online that their fibre services were offline.

“@SEACOM a TOTAL BLACKOUT on your fibre Any info? Your service centre not helpful today. Down since 4:30 am,” one customer said.

Downdetector shows a surge in complaints from around 07:00 on Tuesday. By 13:00, the number of outage reports had subsided.

“The outage has impacted our customers, and other ISP customers, in the areas the DFA network has experienced fibre breaks,” Seacom said.

“Seacom has proactive monitoring and thus informed our customers of the issue and will continue to update them on progress.”

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) last reported a major incident on its Gauteng network towards the end of January, when one of its cables was severely vandalised.

