Best enterprise connectivity providers

Internet access and connectivity are essential for businesses, and enterprise-grade solutions offer several benefits over consumer options.

Some of the best enterprise connectivity solution providers available to businesses in South Africa include MTN Business, BCX, Telkom Business, Dimension Data, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

One of the significant benefits of enterprise-grade connectivity services is that providers must commit to a service-level agreement (SLA) as part of the transaction.

SLAs stipulate agreed levels of performance between a business and service provider, including bandwidth and uptime, that are consistently tracked and monitored.

They also often stipulate a timeframe in which providers must address and troubleshoot issues with the service if the need arises — something not featured in consumer-level products.

Enterprise-grade connectivity products include a specified level of bandwidth assigned to the business, providing it with more secure connectivity and higher capacity.

These products may be substantially more expensive than consumer-grade alternatives, but the abovementioned benefits guarantee a certain level of performance and uptime.

Five top enterprise connectivity solution providers available to South African businesses are listed below.

MTN Business

MTN Business offers various Internet connectivity solutions for South African enterprises, including fibre, uncapped wireless, LTE, and work-from-home products.

It also offers voice-based connectivity solutions, including voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), hosted PBX, hosted IPBX, video conferencing, and hosted contact centre services.

Regarding mobile connectivity, MTN Business sells mobile voice, bulk SMS and messaging, and enterprise mobility management products.

“It [enterprise mobility management] enables your company to maintain compliance with regulatory and set corporate policies that protect your staff’s personal information,” the product page reads.

The company says it provides ICT solutions that help businesses to manage costs, streamline and improve communications, and protect valuable information.

BCX

Telkom-owned BCX provides secure, application-centric networks and has a wide footprint in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

It says its software-defined suite of solutions powers business applications, enables data storage, allows for multi-access connections, facilitates data analytics, and enables further collaborations.

Its software-defined networking solutions offer end-to-end connectivity — from remote end-user, through software-defined LAN and WAN, to a software-defined data centre.

Regarding networks, BCX offers a range of Internet services, including fibre to the business, DSL, enterprise and retail Wi-Fi, and satellite Internet.

It also offers a dedicated Internet service, which it says gives businesses fast, symmetric upload and download speeds with ultra-low latency.

Telkom

Telkom’s business products include voice, Internet & data, smartphone and laptop contracts, and digital services such as cyber security and productivity tools.

The company says it has compiled a suite of products and services that any business needs to succeed.

Regarding its Internet & data solutions, Telkom Business offers various fibre, DSL, LTE, mobile data, and APN products.

Its smartphone offerings include brands such as Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, and Honor, and are available with 24 and 36-month contracts.

Telkom Business also offers “Yep!” services, which include social media and web marketing solutions, and a website builder.

Dimension Data

Dimension Data says its digital solutions can help businesses in South Africa accelerate digital transformation. These include network consulting services and managed enterprise, mobile, and wireless networks.

It says its managed enterprise networks are underpinned by automation, artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), and predictive analytics.

Together these aspects “drive high-performance networks, application availability and business outcomes”.

It also offers Internet of Things (IoT) solutions linking millions of sensors, robots, vehicles and edge devices to the cloud.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Liquid Intelligent Technologies says its offers a range of enterprise-grade connectivity products tailored to meet growing business needs, including:

Dedicated Internet access services

Big Blue Internet

Satellite Internet

Ethernet services such as Ethernet private line, Ethernet virtual private line, and Ethernet private LAN

SD-WAN

Endpoint protection

CloudConnect

Office 365 Enterprise

Guest and business Wi-Fi solutions

“By letting us manage your full communications portfolio, we guarantee to reduce your overall telecoms expenditure,” it states.

