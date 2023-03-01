Twitter feeds broken

Twitter users reported problems loading the platform’s default feeds on its website and mobile apps on Wednesday, 1 March 2023.

As of 13:13, the “For You” feed appears to have been restored, while the “Following” feed remains broken.

Downdetector’s South African and international pages showed a surge in reports about Twitter problems from around noon.

All of the reports that MyBroadband saw related to being unable to load the “For You” or “Following” feeds.

In our testing, we found that Twitter either presented a “Something went wrong. Try reloading” error or a “Welcome to Twitter!” message that implied we had not followed anyone.

However, posting tweets and viewing the latest updates in custom feeds was still possible.

We could also search for and view the profiles and tweets of individual profiles, while also being able to open links to posts and threads embedded in external sites without any issues.

The screenshots below show examples of the two error messages.

MyBroadband asked Twitter about the incident but did not immediately receive feedback.

None of Twitter’s online teams, including those from its support and engineering accounts, had acknowledged the issues by the time of writing.

The latest incident follows several cases where Twitter features broke.

Most recently, a bug resulted in some users mistakenly being shown they were over their daily tweet limit despite being nowhere near the 2,400 cap.

Others were unable to access their direct messages folder or follow more accounts.

Many of these types of problems have occurred since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company in late November 2022.

Musk has aggressively cut staff at the company, including numerous engineers.

Several staff also declined to stay on board when he announced the company would take an “extremely hardcore” approach to work hours and product development to accelerate new feature rollouts.

In some instances, he has admitted that adjustments to Twitter’s code led to anomalies in users’ feeds, including lower exposure than usual for popular accounts.

The graph below shows the increase in reports about Twitter problems on Downdetector on Wednesday.

Update — 14:00

Both the “For You” and “Follow” feeds were functional around two hours after they stopped working.

Twitter had still not explained the cause of the issue or confirmed how it was resolved.

