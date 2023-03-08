YouTube dropping banner ads

YouTube is cutting overlay ads from the video streaming platform, with the company cutting the ad format in favour of higher performing ones, it announced in a forum post.

From 6 April 2023, YouTube users will no longer see banner ads covering the video’s bottom portion. However, the company said it isn’t changing its other ad formats.

“The ‘Overlay ads’ ad format will no longer appear on YouTube to help improve the viewer experience and shift engagement to higher performing ad formats on desktop and mobile devices,” it said.

“Overlay ads are a legacy ad format that only served on desktop and are disruptive for viewers.”

It added that it doesn’t expect the change to significantly impact most creators as engagement shifts to other ad formats.

According to Ars Technica, including overlay ads didn’t necessarily mean a creator could make money just from users seeing the advertisement.

Advertisers had the option to pay only if users clicked on the ad. Similarly, creators don’t get paid for video ads if viewers click the “skip” button.

