Spotify shutting down live audio app

Spotify is shutting down its live audio app — Spotify Live — as it believes it no longer makes sense as an independent app, The Verge reports.

The streaming platform will continue offering limited live audio, including listening parties, in Spotify’s main app.

“While the Spotify Live app is shutting down completely, we will continue to invest in, innovate, and experiment on new formats for creators and listeners around the world,” Spotify spokesperson Gayle Gaviola Moreau said in a statement.

The company did not elaborate on which of Spotify Live’s features will continue to be offered in the main app.

Spotify launched the live audio app — initially named Greenroom — in 2021 to compete with other live-audio platforms like Clubhouse.

To develop the app, it enlisted the help of live audio service Betty Labs, which it acquired for €57 million (around R988 million at the time).

The music streaming company rebranded Greenroom to Spotify Live in March 2022 following reports that it struggled to gain traction.

“We believe there is a future for live fan-creator interactions in the Spotify ecosystem; however, based on our learnings, it no longer makes sense as a standalone app,” The Verge quoted Gaviola Moreau as saying.

Gaviola Moreau added that Spotify would continue to explore artist-focused “listening parties” as it has seen promising results from the feature.

