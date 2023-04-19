Spotify suffers global outage

Spotify users worldwide complained on Wednesday afternoon that they could not stream music and podcasts over the platform.

“Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!” the company said on Twitter at 14:18.

Around 30 minutes later, Spotify said its service was back up.

“Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help,” it said.

However, attempting to stream a song on Spotify from South Africa failed.

“Spotify can’t play this right now. If you have the file on your computer you can import it,” an error message in its desktop player stated.

After several attempts to play different tracks from different playlists, Spotify did eventually play an advertisement, complete with a banner inside the player app. The song did not play.

Update — 16:10: Spotify now appears to be playing some tracks and not others.

Online service outage tracker Downdetector indicates that Spotify started experiencing problems after 13:30, with complaints peaking at around 14:15.

While complaints have died down since then, they are still significantly higher than normal.

“Nothing plays, still broken,” one user said.

Spotify suggested that the person delete and reinstall the app.

“Hi, we’re here to help. Can you try reinstalling the app to see if it’ll make any difference? You can follow the steps here: https://bit.ly/3w1wA7G. Let us know if it works,” Spotify’s support account responded.

“Followed the steps, still broken,” another said.

