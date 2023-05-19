Twitter doubles video upload limit for Blue subscribers

Twitter has updated its perks for Blue subscribers and now lets them upload videos up to two hours in length and up to 8GB in size.

The change doubles the previous time limit on video uploads while quadrupling the file size allowance. Video quality is still capped at 1080p.

The social media company has expanded support for the feature on its platforms. The ability to upload long videos was previously only available on Twitter.com, but Blue subscribers on iOS are now also able to upload lengthy videos.

Android users must still access the web platform to upload long videos.

While users can upload 1080p video, Twitter says it might have to adapt or modify the original video for distribution, syndication, publication, or broadcast by it and its partners.

It says this could include modifying the resolution and bitrate of the video while streaming based on the viewer’s Internet connection.

Twitter launched its Blue subscription in December 2022, but South Africans only got access to it in March 2023.

The Twitter Blue subscription for web users costs R145 a month, while those who subscribe on iOS or Android will pay R200 monthly.

Annual subscriptions are also available, priced at R1,519 for web users and R2,099 for Android and iOS users.

The subscription offers several benefits, including blue verification checkmarks, an increased character limit for posts, and the Edit Tweet feature.

Other notable features include: