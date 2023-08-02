Twitter lets paid users hide their checkmark

Twitter Blue — now XBlue — subscribers can opt to hide their blue verification checkmarks, an update to the company’s help page for the paid subscription has revealed.

This will supposedly let users benefit from the paid subscription’s features without letting others know they have a verified account.

However, the company warns that the checkmark will still appear in some places even when hidden on someone’s profile.

“As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The check mark will be hidden on your profile and posts,” the page reads.

“The checkmark may still appear in some places, and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription.”

It adds that while it will continue to tweak the feature, some of the XBlue subscription’s benefits will be unavailable while the checkmark is hidden.

Benefits of the XBlue subscription include longer Tweets, bookmark folders, custom app icons, themes, and SMS verification.

The subscription launched in South Africa in March 2023, with a monthly price ranging from R145 to R200.

Those who sign up for the web version of the subscription pay R145 per month, while those on Android and iOS pay R200 monthly.

Annual subscriptions are also available at R1,519 for web users and R2,099 for Android and iOS users.

