Threads is now available on the web

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) has launched a web version of its X (formerly Twitter) competitor Threads, a sibling of its image-focused sharing platform Instagram.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri confirmed the rollout in a post on Threads late on Thursday, 24 August 2023.

“Threads.net is now live for everyone. Let us know what you think,” Mosseri said.

If a user is not yet signed up or logged in on Threads, the home page will direct them to enter their credentials or log in through Instagram.

The launch comes after the Wall Street Journal recently reported Threads on the web could launch early this week.

However, the publication said the launch timeline was not set in stone and could change.

The report was followed by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, stating that the web version would roll out “over the next few days” on Tuesday, 22 August 2023.

Threads launched in most of Meta’s markets on Android and iOS on 5 July 2023.

Although it saw impressive uptake in the first few days of availability, active users and usage time plummeted in the following weeks.

Users have criticised Meta for launching the app with limited features — including the lack of proper search functionality.

While most of its users are expected to spend most of their time on the platform on mobile apps, a recent Bloomberg report highlighted the importance of a desktop version for an X rival.

“Users with large followings and brands that buy advertising often keep the desktop version of X, formerly known as Twitter, open on their work computers during the day while they schedule posts, analyse performance, and manage any money they’re spending on the platform,” Bloomberg explained.

“None of those features exist yet on Threads.”

Desktop version also lacking features

Several users replying to Mosseri’s post have already asked for features on the web version that are not available at launch, including the ability to quote a post, share animated GIFs, and drag media into the app.

Another criticised Meta’s slow rollout of basic features and the desktop version of Threads.

“Playing the long game has killed the early momentum,” they wrote. “I just checked a dozen verified accounts I follow, and they all haven’t threaded or reposted anything for 4–5 weeks, they’re back on X and tweeting regularly.

“Threads now has to add key or unique features (search, editing, embedding Instagram video and simulcast Instagram live streaming) if they want to recharge interest.”

One of the most-liked responses to Mosseri’s post poked fun at him stating the site was available to “everyone” when Threads was still not live in Europe.

