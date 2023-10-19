ChatGPT gets complete Internet access

Paying ChatGPT users can now let the chatbot browse the web freely, with OpenAI announcing that its “Browse with Bing” feature is currently out of beta testing.

This allows ChatGPT to access up-to-date information instead of being limited to its training data cut-off, which is September 2021 for GPT-3.5 and January 2022 for GPT-4.

The feature is available to both web and mobile users who pay for the ChatGPT Plus or the ChatGPT Enterprise edition.

Previously, users would have to use plug-ins to give ChatGPT access to the Internet, but OpenAI now believes its AI’s ethical constraints can withstand open access to the web.

Microsoft first announced the “Browse with Bing” feature’s beta testing phase in May 2023, but a few months later, OpenAI halted testing as it displayed content incorrectly.

However, it coincided with reports that some users had bypassed the paywall to access “Browse with Bing”, which may have contributed to OpenAI’s decision to halt testing.

OpenAI has also added Dall-E integration to ChatGPT.

“We’ve integrated Dall-E 3 with ChatGPT, allowing it to respond to your requests with images,” said OpenAI.

“From a simple sentence to a detailed paragraph, ask ChatGPT what you want to see and it will translate your ideas into exceptionally accurate images.”

To access Dall-E on ChatGPT’s web and mobile platforms, users must choose Dall-E 3 in the selector under GPT-4.

The company notes that message limits may vary based on capacity.