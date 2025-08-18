Afrihost hit by outage

Internet service provider Afrihost has been hit by an outage, causing downtime for all its fibre customers, regardless of infrastructure provider.

Customers reported experiencing problems since the morning of Monday, 18 August 2025. Afrihost published a notice just before 11:00 stating that it was investigating reports of no connectivity from clients.

Just before 13:00, Afrihost said that it had identified the cause of the connectivity issue affecting clients and was actively working on a resolution.

“Our team is committed to restoring services as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we resolve this matter,” the ISP said.

A customer support representative on the MyBroadband forum responding to customers said the issue is nationwide, affecting all their fibre network operators on Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP).

DHCP is used to assign Internet Protocol (IP) addresses to devices on a network. In the case of a fibre Internet service provider (ISP), these are the IP addresses assigned to a home or office’s main router.

“We are working tirelessly to have this resolved as soon as possible,” Afrihost reiterated.

Tech-savvy users on the MyBroadband forum reported that they were receiving Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation (CGNAT) IP addresses.

These are private IP addresses that must be translated to a public address by the ISP’s systems. They are often associated with poorer performance, or limited functionality for more technical users.

Afrihost said it was aware that clients were being allocated CGNAT addresses and said it would not allocate public IPs until the outage is resolved.

Just after 16:30, Afrihost said its engineers were still actively working on resolving the connectivity issue affecting clients.

“While we have identified the root cause, work is still ongoing to fully restore services,” it said

“We understand the inconvenience this may be causing and assure you that restoring your connection remains our top priority.”