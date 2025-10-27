South African e-commerce platform challenges banks

Bash, the online shopping platform of TFG Limited, formerly The Foschini Group, has launched the ability to buy airtime, data, and other vouchers through the Bash Wallet.

The launch of Bash Wallet earlier this year and the addition of value-added services appear to be part of a strategy to make Bash a fintech play, potentially even a super-app.

Super-apps are all-encompassing online commerce and communication platforms that offer payment, instant messaging, and e-commerce services.

MyBroadband asked TFG about its strategy for Bash, but the retailer did not respond by publication.

While Bash has focused on building out TFG’s e-commerce presence since its launch, it recently shifted to integrating more financial services into the platform.

This includes linking customers’ TFG Money Account and TFG Rewards to Bash Wallet and, most recently, offering value-added services.

In addition to data and airtime, Bash Wallet also lets customers buy vouchers for Uber and Uber Eats, Netflix, Google Play, Steam, Roblox, and various online betting platforms.

Customers can pay for the vouchers and airtime using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Capitec Pay, and other payment services. TFG Money is not currently supported.

TFG says Bash has been a game-changer for the company, having accumulated more than eight million downloads within three years of its launch.

South African e-commerce veterans Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin launched Bash in July 2022, bringing all TFG brands together in a single platform.

Hanan and Jedeiken are well known as the founders of Superbalist, which was sold to Takealot. Following the acquisition, they served as Takealot executives.

After some gardening leave, they joined the TFG to accelerate the retailer’s e-commerce growth.

Its annual integrated report for the 2024/25 financial year said that Bash is now considered the number one fashion and lifestyle retailer in South Africa.

“It has significantly strengthened the Group’s operating foundation and positioned us to drive future growth in the online space,” it said.

“Bash now has over eight million downloads and is considered the number one South African fashion and lifestyle retailer based on web and app traffic.”

In November last year, TFG announced that Bash had acquired the Zando domain, which now redirects to the Bash website.

This came after Jumia Technologies announced that it would close its popular online shop, Zando, in South Africa after operating in the country for twelve years.

It was one of the casualties of Shein and Temu’s aggressive entry into the South African market with cheaper products and the use of customs loopholes for small parcels to reduce costs.

Zando tried to counter this onslaught from Chinese companies by launching its own international online shopping division, Zando Global. However, it still could not effectively compete against Temu and Shein.

Bash online sales growth

TFG attributed much of Bash’s success to forward thinking and launching its e-commerce platform at the ideal time.

“Two years ago, online retail was still emerging in South Africa. However, the rise of global pureplay competitors quickly shifted the market,” it said.

“Recognising this early, we invested in Bash, expecting it to break even in three years. Instead, we reached that milestone in just 18 months.”

TFG announced that Bash had reached break-even when it released its annual financial results for the 2024/25 financial year in June 2025.

In its most recent half-year results for the six months ended 30 September 2025, TFG reported lacklustre results that caused its share price to tumble by over 16% in one day.

However, Bash was the bright spot in an otherwise disappointing trading statement, with TFG’s online sales continuing to perform well.

Group online sales grew by 55.3% in the six-month period, including White Stuff, and now contribute 14.7% to total retail sales. TFG Africa online sales grew by 40.2%.

Screenshots of Bash Wallet with new VAS products