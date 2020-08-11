Takealot vs Loot vs Incredible Connection – Tech prices compared

11 August 2020

When it comes to buying the latest tech products, South Africans have several online retailers to choose from.

Conversely, the outlook for physical stores that offer tech products has grown increasingly gloomy in recent months.

Back in March, Massmart closed all of its Dion Wired stores following a retrenchment process. The store primarily sold tech items aimed at the high-end market.

Game, another one of the company’s stores which offers a limited selection of tech, including Bluetooth speakers, smartphones, and laptops, is also set to retrench up to 1,800 employees as part of a restructuring plan.

The company has stated, however, that it does not plan to close any stores.

Online computer hardware retailer Rebel Tech also closed its doors due to the impact of COVID-19 on its business.

For many other online tech retailers, however, COVID-19 has driven a surge in sales as the lockdown limited consumers’ ability to access physical stores.

This has been boosted by a need for laptops, routers, peripherals, and other devices which enable work-from-home setups.

Pricing comparison

Online shopping in South Africa is generally dominated by Takealot, although Loot also has a substantial product offering, which includes a variety of tech items.

The most prominent physical tech-focussed store currently available in South Africa – Incredible Connection – also offers an online ordering and delivery service.

We’ve compared the pricing of several popular smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and gaming consoles available from these retailers to see where tech enthusiasts get the best value for their money.

For this comparison, we ignored any limited-time sales prices, although general discounts were included.

The table below provides a breakdown of some of the products we looked at and the pricing for each item at Takealot, Loot, and Incredible Connection.

Tech price comparison
Item Takealot Loot Incredible Connection
Smartphones
Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2020) R9,999 R9,999
Apple iPhone 11 64GB R18,449 R18,499
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB R26,499 R25,999
Samsung Galaxy A51 R6,999 R6,699 R7,999
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Dual SIM R14,720 R15,485
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB Dual SIM R25,499 R25,654 R29,999
Huawei Y5 Lite 16GB Single SIM R1,949 R1,922
Huawei Y7 2019 Single SIM R3,199 R2,999
Huawei P40 Lite 128GB R6,499  R6,399 R6,499
Tablets and e-readers
Apple iPad 7 10.2-inch Wi-Fi 32GB R6,999 R6,999
Huawei MatePad T8 32GB R3,899 R2,999
Kindle Paperwhite e-reader R2,999 R3,277 R3,499
Lenovo M8 8-inch 32GB R3,499 R3,099
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch LTE 2019 R6,999 R6,505 R6,999
Laptops
Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (Core i5, 512GB storage) R39,999 R39,999
Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air (Core i5, 128GB storage) R16,399 R16,999
Dell 15.6-inch Inspiron 3593 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage) R10,999 R11,985 R11,999
Lenovo 15.6-inch Ideapad S145  (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage) R10,471 R10,850
Acer 14-inch Swift 7 SF714 (i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB) R24,999 R23,817
Smartwatches and fitness bands
Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS Space Grey R9,699 R9,999
Fitbit Inspire HR White and Black R2,489 R2,333 R2,499
Fitbit Versa 2 Stone Mist Grey R4,999 R4,641 R4,999
Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS R3,989 R4,179 R3,999
Huawei GT 2 Classic 42mm Gravel Beige R5,499 R4,443
Huawei Band 4e R699 R648 R699
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm Black R4,989 R5,426 R5,999
Samsung Galaxy Fit band R1,789 R1,795 R2,299
Headphones and earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Buds R1,999 R1,979
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gaming Headset R2,735 R1,999
JBL T110 Wireless In-ear headphones R465 R541 R599
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones R7,045 R6,742 R6,999
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones R739 R699
VolkanoX Resonance Unplugged TWS Earphones R1,550 R917 R1,299
Bluetooth speakers
JBL Charge 4 Pink R2,999 R2,999 R3,299
JBL GO 2 R599 R628 R649
JVC XS-N218B R488 R700
Marshall Woburn II Wht R9,799 R9,599
Volkano Blaster R779 R695
Consoles
Nintendo Switch Lite R4,999 R4,999
PlayStation 4 500GB bundle R6,599 R6,599 R6,599
Xbox One S 1TB R6,985 R6,999 R6,999

Findings

Our comparison showed that for the majority of products we compared, the price differences between retailers were small.

In many instances, the price was either the same or differed by a few hundred rand – rarely going beyond R1,000.

Consumers should, therefore, shop around and compare, as no retailer offered a significant price advantage over the competitors across the board.

Even though it is the only retailer out of the three which maintains and runs physical outlets, Incredible Connection’s prices competed fairly well with the online-only retailers, even beating them in certain instances.

Loot lacked certain high-profile products, although it boasted plenty of other devices from lesser-known brands which weren’t contained in this comparison.

What was evident, however, was that Takealot had the superior range – stocking nearly every product available from either Loot or Incredible Connection.

Delivery charges

Buyers should also carefully consider other elements of the service offerings from each retailer, such as stock availability, delivery times, and charges before making a decision.

When it comes to delivery, Takealot charges a standard R60 fee for orders under R450.

Collection at R25 is also an option, with over 50 pick-up points available across the country.

Orders with a value above R450 qualify for free delivery or collection.

By comparison, Loot delivery for orders below the value of R350 are charged at R40 in main centres, whereas deliveries to regional areas are charged at R60.

Collection at Pargo pick-up points is charged at R40.

Those who choose to buy from Incredible Connection will be able to pick up their device in-store for free or opt for free delivery in 5 to 10 working days.

Economy and overnight delivery are also available, although the exact pricing for these options is not indicated on Incredible Connection’s Shipping page.

