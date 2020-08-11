Takealot vs Loot vs Incredible Connection – Tech prices compared

When it comes to buying the latest tech products, South Africans have several online retailers to choose from.

Conversely, the outlook for physical stores that offer tech products has grown increasingly gloomy in recent months.

Back in March, Massmart closed all of its Dion Wired stores following a retrenchment process. The store primarily sold tech items aimed at the high-end market.

Game, another one of the company’s stores which offers a limited selection of tech, including Bluetooth speakers, smartphones, and laptops, is also set to retrench up to 1,800 employees as part of a restructuring plan.

The company has stated, however, that it does not plan to close any stores.

Online computer hardware retailer Rebel Tech also closed its doors due to the impact of COVID-19 on its business.

For many other online tech retailers, however, COVID-19 has driven a surge in sales as the lockdown limited consumers’ ability to access physical stores.

This has been boosted by a need for laptops, routers, peripherals, and other devices which enable work-from-home setups.

Pricing comparison

Online shopping in South Africa is generally dominated by Takealot, although Loot also has a substantial product offering, which includes a variety of tech items.

The most prominent physical tech-focussed store currently available in South Africa – Incredible Connection – also offers an online ordering and delivery service.

We’ve compared the pricing of several popular smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and gaming consoles available from these retailers to see where tech enthusiasts get the best value for their money.

For this comparison, we ignored any limited-time sales prices, although general discounts were included.

The table below provides a breakdown of some of the products we looked at and the pricing for each item at Takealot, Loot, and Incredible Connection.