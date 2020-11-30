Beware new SA Post Office customs scam

The SA Post Office has warned against a phishing scam which is being used to defraud South Africans.

It said in a statement that this scam involves members of the public receiving an email which says that they owe customs duties.

“The SA Post Office continues to receive enquiries from members of the public who receive an email stating that a package could not be delivered to them because of outstanding customs duties,” said the SA Post Office.

In these emails, the address of the sender is manipulated to look as if it was actually sent by the Post Office, whereas in fact it is sent by a malicious party.

“The mail contains a link that leads them to a payment page not operated by the SA Post Office, and refers to a fraudulent tracking number not issued by the Post Office,” said the SA Post Office.

The Post Office said that South Africans should be aware not only that these emails are fake, the SA Post Office also does not do what the email claims.

“The Post Office never charges customs fees or import duties before delivering a parcel,” said the SA Post Office.

“If there are fees payable, this is done at the time when the item is actually handed over to the customer.”

The Post Office has therefore stressed that South Africans do not fall for the trap that is being set by these fraudsters.

“Anyone who receives an email of this nature should delete it immediately and must not respond,” it said.

The SA Post Office has also provided an example of the sort of fake email that is being sent by these fraudsters.

Click on the below image to view this example email.