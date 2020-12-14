Gmail and YouTube are down

Update: Google’s Workspace Status dashboard has been updated and shows all services as back online.

Functionality seems to have been restored, and each service now includes the following message:

The problem with Gmail should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users. We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users, but no further updates will be provided on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.

YouTube, Gmail, and other Google services are experiencing an outage, according to reports from Downdetector.

When trying to access YouTube, the website returns a “Something went wrong…” web page, while trying to log in to Gmail returns a “temporary error 500” message.

“We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes,” the web page states.

“You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service.”

Based on our tests and social media reports, the following services also seem to be experiencing issues:

Google Calendar

Google Drive

Google Docs

Google Keep

YouTube Music

Despite these services experiencing an outage, the Google G Suite dashboard shows that all Google services are available.

Additionally, we found that by running YouTube in Incognito Mode, we could access the platform as normal, although personalised content is unavailable.

Reports on social media seem to show that users around the world are affected by the outage.

This is also shown by the global outage heatmaps provided by Downdetector, which are based on user complaints.

Google has not yet provided an explanation for the downtime of these services.

The screenshots below show the outage reports for YouTube and Gmail from Downdetector.

