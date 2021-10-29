TikTok testing tipping

Social media giant TikTok is currently testing out a new feature that would allow users to tip content creators on the platform directly.

The company already has functionality for users to give tips to creators while they are live streaming on the platform. However, this new feature would allow users to tip creators at any time.

The ability to tip creators was first spotted in the app by content creator Jera Bean and later became more widely shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra.

According to the clip posted by Bean, content creators that TikTok has enrolled in the program can apply to have a Tips button added onto their profile page in the app.

To qualify for TikTok tipping, creators must have a minimum of 100,000 followers, meet an unspecified age requirement, and have an account in good standing with TikTok.

TikTok prompts viewers to tip amounts of $5, $10, and $15 and lets you set a custom amount with a minimum tip value of $1.

TikTok is rolling out a Tips feature to some creators h/t jera.bean https://t.co/fmrfuxdkrG pic.twitter.com/hufl2qopk2 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) October 27, 2021



You can also send tips anonymously.

Users need to be over the age of 18 to send a tip to a creator.

TikTok has also confirmed that at this stage, they will not be taking a cut from the tips given to creators, although this could be subject to change when the feature is rolled out to more creators and users.

TikTok currently allows users to donate to creators by purchasing coins from TikTok, which can be given to creators during a creator’s live stream.

TikTok told TechCrunch that it is testing the feature with a limited number of creators. “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson of TikTok said.

Since May this year, Twitter has had a “tip jar” feature and has recently started allowing users to send and receive Bitcoin tips with the feature.