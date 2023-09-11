Uber could launch handyman-finding service

Code discovered in Uber’s iPhone app, spotted by developer Steve Moser, suggests that the company is exploring launching a service similar to TaskRabbit, Bloomberg reports.

TaskRabbit is an online and mobile marketplace for users to find freelance labour and help with various everyday tasks, including furniture assembly, moving, delivery, and handyman work.

According to Moser’s discovery, Uber’s version of the service will be called “Chore”.

Users can hire “taskers” for at least one hour after specifying a job they need to do, how long it will take, and when the “tasker” should arrive.

According to Bloomberg’s report, the feature works similarly to the company’s ride-hailing and food delivery services.

Users are asked to specify the address for the request, review their submission, and then confirm the request. Chore will then calculate the fee based on the time needed to complete the job.

It is unclear when Uber plans to launch Chore and whether it will be available in South Africa. Uber hasn’t officially said anything about the service as yet.

If Uber does proceed with Chore, the service will likely launch on a trial basis for select users in specific regions.