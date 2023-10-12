Uber Eats starts allowing one order from multiple restaurants

Uber Eats has started allowing users to bundle items from two restaurants, takeaway outlets, liquor shops, or convenience stores in one order.

The multi-store ordering feature supports adding items from two merchants of any kind located close to each other.

Previously, Uber only allowed for bundling items from different convenience stores.

There is no additional delivery fee on top of what the user would pay for using just one outlet.

“This builds upon earlier testing of ways to add items to an order — and brings a major expansion in the stores and restaurants available for bundling,” Uber said.

“Whether you’re looking to add gelato to your pizza order or you want Thai but your spouse wants tacos, now you can build the cart you want from multiple Uber Eats merchants you love and have all of your items delivered together.”

To bundle items from multiple merchants together, users must first choose everything they want from one outlet.

A “Bundle another store” option will appear at the bottom of their screen, showing which other nearby stores they can add items from.

The multi-order feature is currently only available in the US, and it is unclear whether the company plans to expand the option to other countries.

It has previously rolled out features in the US before bringing them to more regions in the following months.

The screenshot below shows what the multi-ordering process looks like for users in the US who can already access it.