Another Uber executive quits

Uber’s vice president of global vehicle programmes, Sherif Marakby, has resigned from the company, Automotive News reported.

Marakby was head-hunted from Ford, where he had a 25-year career, to launch Uber’s self-driving cab programme.

Uber said his resignation was not related to the lawsuit which Google’s Waymo self-driving car division has brought against Uber for the alleged theft of 14,000 technical documents.

Uber has seen several top executives leave the company recently, including its head of communications Rachel Whetstone, president Jeff Jones, head of AI Labs Gary Marcus, and VP of growth Ed Baker.