New Gautrain operating hours

The Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) will extend operating hours for its rail and bus services under lockdown level 3.

“In accordance with the announcement by the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, Gautrain will expand its operations under the level 3 regulations,” the company stated.

Under lockdown level 4 regulations, Gautrain trains were only running between 05:30 and 09:30 and again from 15:00 to 19:00.

As of 1 June 2020, the operating hours for the train service will be extended and trains will operate daily between 05:30 and 20:30.

This means the first trains to depart from end stations will be at 05:30 and the last trains to depart from these stations will be at 20:30.

The end stations are Hatfield and Park on the north-south line, and Sandton and Rhodesfield on the east-west line.

On weekdays, trains will operate at 15-minute intervals in the peak period and at 30-minute intervals in the off-peak period.

Peak and off-peak times during level 3 lockdown will be as follows:

Peak periods between 06:00 – 09:00 and 14:30 – 18:00.

Off-peak periods between 09:00 – 14:30 and 18:00 – 20:30.

On weekends and public holidays trains will operate at 30-minute intervals.

Full bus services and free parking

GMA said all Gautrain bus routes will operate on weekdays from 1 June, while all mid-bus routes will continue services.

However, no bus or midi-bus services will be operational over weekends and public holidays until further notice.

For a limited period and until further notice, Gautrain users can also make use of free parking for the first 24-hours, after which standard parking fares will apply.

The Airport service to and from OR Tambo International Airport remains suspended until further notice.

Health and safety

GMA said the health and safety of its passengers and staff remains of “paramount importance”.

“We therefore continue to take the greatest care to ensure that health and safety measures at the Gautrain are not compromised,” the company said.

As such, the use of face masks remains mandatory and all passengers and staff must wear a face mask whilst at stations and onboard trains, buses or midi-buses.

For more information, customers are advised to visit www.gautrainalerts.co.za.

Several Gautrain bus routes that service the north-south line have also been amended to stop at hospitals or medical centres, as indicated in the table below.