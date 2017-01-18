Computers accurately predict how long heart patients will live

Computers have learnt to predict survival probability in patients with a heart condition.

This may help doctors identify patients at greatest risk of death earlier and treat them straight away.

“This is the first time computers have interpreted heart scans to accurately predict how long patients will live,” said Declan O’Regan of the MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences.

“The computer is up to 80% accurate at predicting survival at one year. A doctor equipped with this new cardiac imaging approach would be able to make more informed judgements.”

The artificial intelligence software analyses moving images of a patient’s heart captured during an MRI scan.

It then uses image processing to build a virtual 3D heart, which replicates the way over 30,000 points in the heart contract during a beat.

The researchers fed the system data from hundreds of previous patients. By linking the data with its models, it learnt which attributes of a heart put an individual at a given risk of heart failure.