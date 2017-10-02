Large hadron collider data leads to subatomic breakthrough

Data from one of the main detectors of the Large Hadron Collider has allowed MIT professor Jesse Thaler to prove an outstanding hypothesis on the behaviour of subatomic particles.

The data comes from the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experiment and was made available on the CERN Open Data Portal.

Thaler published a paper in Physical Review Letters which revealed a universal feature within jets of quarks and gluons, subatomic particles which are produced when high-energy protons collide.

The research showed that a single equation can predict the pattern of the jets, and the energy of the particles produced from a collision.

According to Phys.org, the researchers’ effort represents the first independent, published analysis of the CMS open data.

