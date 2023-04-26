SpaceX gets approval for fourth launch pad

SpaceX is getting permission to launch its mainstay Falcon 9 rocket from a second launch pad in Southern California, giving it a fourth launch site for its commercial and US government missions.

The decision, announced Tuesday on the US Space Force’s website, grants a lease to Elon Musk’s company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., to lift off from an unused launch pad on Vandenberg Space Force Base.

It joins one other pad there and two on the central Florida coast as sites for SpaceX launches of its resuable, two-stage Falcon 9 rocket.

“This is an exciting time for Vandenberg Space Force Base, our nation’s premier West Coast launch site for military, civil and commercial space operations,” Col. Rob Long, commander of Space Launch Delta 30, said in the statement.

“This agreement will add to the rich history of SLC-6 and builds on the already strong partnership with SpaceX.”

A representative for SpaceX had no immediate comment.

The lease applies to SLC-6, a launch pad that hasn’t been used since a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket lifted off on Sept. 24.

The former Vandenberg Air Force Base was renamed Vandenberg Space Force Base in May 2021 and the base’s 30th Space Wing was re-designated as Space Launch Delta 30, a unit of the Space Force aligned under Space Operations Command.

