Windows February security update delayed

Microsoft has delayed its latest “Patch Tuesday” security update, following a “last-minute issue”.

“Our top priority is to provide the best possible experience for customers in maintaining and protecting their systems,” said Microsoft.

“This month, we discovered a last-minute issue that could impact some customers and was not resolved in time for our planned updates today.”

“After considering all options, we made the decision to delay this month’s updates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this change to the existing plan.”

Bleeping Computer reported that the zero-day vulnerability affecting the SMBv3 protocol is a possible cause of the delay.

