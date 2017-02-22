Netflix launches Stethoscope

Netflix has launched Stethoscope, its first project “following a User Focused Security approach”.
Stethoscope is a web application that collects information for a user’s devices and gives them “clear and specific recommendations for securing their systems”.
“If we provide employees with focused, actionable information and low-friction tools, we believe they can get their devices into a more secure state without heavy-handed policy enforcement,” said Netflix.
The company said it tracks the following device configurations, which it calls “practices”.
Disk encryption
Firewall
Automatic updates
Up-to-date OS/software
Screen lock
Not jailbroken/rooted
Security software stack
“Each practice is given a rating that determines how important it is. The more important practices will sort to the top.”
The system is powered by a Python backend and a React front end, and provides users with a device’s status and notifications of potential issues.
Stethoscope is available on GitHub.
