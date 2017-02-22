Netflix launches Stethoscope

22 February 2017

Netflix has launched Stethoscope, its first project “following a User Focused Security approach”.

Stethoscope is a web application that collects information for a user’s devices and gives them “clear and specific recommendations for securing their systems”.

“If we provide employees with focused, actionable information and low-friction tools, we believe they can get their devices into a more secure state without heavy-handed policy enforcement,” said Netflix.

The company said it tracks the following device configurations, which it calls “practices”.

  • Disk encryption
  • Firewall
  • Automatic updates
  • Up-to-date OS/software
  • Screen lock
  • Not jailbroken/rooted
  • Security software stack

“Each practice is given a rating that determines how important it is. The more important practices will sort to the top.”

The system is powered by a Python backend and a React front end, and provides users with a device’s status and notifications of potential issues.

Stethoscope is available on GitHub.

