Netflix launches Stethoscope

Netflix has launched Stethoscope, its first project “following a User Focused Security approach”.

Stethoscope is a web application that collects information for a user’s devices and gives them “clear and specific recommendations for securing their systems”.

“If we provide employees with focused, actionable information and low-friction tools, we believe they can get their devices into a more secure state without heavy-handed policy enforcement,” said Netflix.

The company said it tracks the following device configurations, which it calls “practices”.

Disk encryption

Firewall

Automatic updates

Up-to-date OS/software

Screen lock

Not jailbroken/rooted

Security software stack

“Each practice is given a rating that determines how important it is. The more important practices will sort to the top.”

The system is powered by a Python backend and a React front end, and provides users with a device’s status and notifications of potential issues.

Stethoscope is available on GitHub.

Now read: Google discloses Windows GDI bug