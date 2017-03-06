WD networked drives vulnerable to attacks – Report

Western Digital’s My Cloud storage drives are vulnerable to Internet attacks, according to a report by exploitee.rs.

The report stated that a number of unpatched security flaws in multiple My Cloud models let remote intruders bypass the login requirement and insert commands.

Commands executed through the web interface have access to the operating system.

Western Digital reportedly fixed one of the login flaws, but introduced a new flaw during the firmware update.

