Many iOS vulnerabilities in WikiLeaks release already patched

Apple told TechCrunch that many of the vulnerabilities disclosed in the WikiLeaks Vault 7 release have been patched.

WikiLeaks announced it had published a new series of leaks about the CIA – Vault 7 – on 7 March.

The leaks contain details of exploits the CIA used on connected devices.

Included was an “arsenal” of malware based on zero-day exploits, which the CIA could use to control and exfiltrate data from iPhones and products running iOS.

Apple said it is committed to safeguarding customers’ privacy and security, and its device security “represents the best data security available to consumers”.

“While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities,” said Apple.

“We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security updates.”

Now read: WikiLeaks leaker Chelsea Manning to be freed