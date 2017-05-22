Almost all WannaCry victims were using Windows 7

22 May 2017

The vast majority of systems affected by the WannaCry ransomware were running Windows 7, according to data published by Kaspersky.

Kaspersky’s Costin Raiu tweeted data showing that over 98% of WannaCry victims were using versions of the Windows 7 operating system.

More than 60% of affected users were running Windows 7 64-bit.

According to Kaspersky’s data, more Windows 10 users were affected by the WannaCry ransomware than those running Windows XP.

Microsoft issued a security patch on 14 March which protected users against the attack, although many users did not install the update and remained vulnerable.

