Almost all WannaCry victims were using Windows 7

The vast majority of systems affected by the WannaCry ransomware were running Windows 7, according to data published by Kaspersky.

Kaspersky’s Costin Raiu tweeted data showing that over 98% of WannaCry victims were using versions of the Windows 7 operating system.

More than 60% of affected users were running Windows 7 64-bit.

According to Kaspersky’s data, more Windows 10 users were affected by the WannaCry ransomware than those running Windows XP.

Microsoft issued a security patch on 14 March which protected users against the attack, although many users did not install the update and remained vulnerable.

#WannaCry infection distribution by the Windows version. Worst hit – Windows 7 x64. The Windows XP count is insignificant. pic.twitter.com/5GhORWPQij — Costin Raiu (@craiu) May 19, 2017

Now read: Telkom systems crippled by WannaCry ransomware