ISPA Online Safety Project launched

ISPA has launched its Online Safety Project, with advice on cybersecurity and online safety available as digital and printed posters.

Online safety posters are available in tubes of three posters that aim to help protect Internet users.

ISPA’s Online Safety Project posters are endorsed by the FPB, the SA Banking Risk Information Centre, and the iCode initiative.

“Zombie Botnet” posters are only available in English, while the other posters are available in all 11 of SA’s languages.

Additional online safety posters will be added by ISPA in the coming months.

Protecting children in cyberspace

Keep your money safe

Fight zombie botnets