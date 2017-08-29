Google pulls apps linked to WireX botnet

Tech organisations recently cooperated to stop a DDoS attack from the WireX botnet, which took place on 17 August.

Akamai, Cloudflare, Flashpoint, and RiskIQ released a report about the attack, revealing that the WireX botnet aimed attacks at several content delivery networks – drawing the attention of researchers from around the world.

Researchers from Akamai, Cloudflare, Flashpoint, Google, Oracle Dyn, RiskIQ, Team Cymru, and other organisations then cooperated to combat the botnet.

The WireX botnet comprises primarily Android devices running malicious apps, and is designed to create DDoS traffic. WireX was also associated with ransom notes to targets in certain instances.

Cloudflare reported that Google was alerted to the availability of the malware on its Play Store, and subsequently removed hundreds of affected applications.

It has also started a process to remove the applications from infected devices.

