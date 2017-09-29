Google rolling out Family Link for Android

29 September 2017

Google is rolling out Family Link controls for Android in the US.

The Family Link app lets parents control their child’s Android device, with a parent’s control device needing to run Android 4.4 or higher, or iOS 9.0 and up.

A child’s target device must run Android 7.0 and up – with certain Android 6.0 devices also supported.

The app lets users:

  • Manage apps – Approve or block the apps your kid downloads from the Google Play Store.
  • Screen time – See how much time your kid spends on their apps and set daily screen time limits.
  • Set device bedtime – Remotely lock your kid’s device.

Now read: Google removes NFC Smart Unlock from Android

Share your thoughts: Google rolling out Family Link for Android

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Google rolling out Family Link for Android