Google rolling out Family Link for Android

Google is rolling out Family Link controls for Android in the US.

The Family Link app lets parents control their child’s Android device, with a parent’s control device needing to run Android 4.4 or higher, or iOS 9.0 and up.

A child’s target device must run Android 7.0 and up – with certain Android 6.0 devices also supported.

The app lets users:

Manage apps – Approve or block the apps your kid downloads from the Google Play Store.

– Approve or block the apps your kid downloads from the Google Play Store. Screen time – See how much time your kid spends on their apps and set daily screen time limits.

– See how much time your kid spends on their apps and set daily screen time limits. Set device bedtime – Remotely lock your kid’s device.

