Google removes NFC Smart Unlock from Android

28 September 2017

Google is removing the NFC Smart Unlock feature from Android for new logins, reported Softpedia.

The report stated that the removal of the function – which allowed a phone to act as a security token based on the NFC technology – was a strange decision.

“It wasn’t an old technology, and if anything, it was just starting to take off,” stated Softpedia.

It said that Google has made the change “without telling people and without explaining the reasons behind it”.

“SmartLock NFC feature has been deprecated for new users. If you are not existing NFC users, the option will be hidden,” said the Google Issue Tracker.

Now read: Firefox Quantum – The fastest Firefox ever

Share your thoughts: Google removes NFC Smart Unlock from Androi…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Google removes NFC Smart Unlock from Android