Google removes NFC Smart Unlock from Android

Google is removing the NFC Smart Unlock feature from Android for new logins, reported Softpedia.

The report stated that the removal of the function – which allowed a phone to act as a security token based on the NFC technology – was a strange decision.

“It wasn’t an old technology, and if anything, it was just starting to take off,” stated Softpedia.

It said that Google has made the change “without telling people and without explaining the reasons behind it”.

“SmartLock NFC feature has been deprecated for new users. If you are not existing NFC users, the option will be hidden,” said the Google Issue Tracker.