Warning – Windows 10 update deletes personal files

New issues have arisen regarding the latest Windows 10 update which are more serious than first believed, reports WindowsLatest.

Many users have claimed that their personal files are being deleted or moved as a result of the 14 April update for Windows 10.

The bug seems to be similar to an old issue where Windows 10 boots with a temporary user profile.

This results in the removal of settings, files, and icons from the computer’s desktop.

“This update is a disaster. It deleted my files, pictures, documents saved in system drive and as well as my apps which I downloaded from Windows Store,” a reader told WindowsLatest.

“My system automatically updated on the 19th of April. I lost some important word files for my university. And a folder. I have looked on the temporary folders and I have tried to uninstall the update but they do not appear,” said another user.

Users have also reported that their personal settings have been deleted – including browser bookmarks, wallpapers, and their default browser setting.

Blue screen of death

Users also continue to report encountering the infamous “blue screen of death” after this update.

Notably, many of these users claim that these blue screens and the connected system failures are functioning in a loop – making it virtually impossible to use the computer.

The stop codes being reported are regularly seen when installation files are damaged, drivers are not working as intended, or software is suffering compatibility issues – all of which are problems that users are currently facing.

Microsoft has yet to acknowledge any major issues with this update.

Therefore, for those worried about suffering issues with the latest Windows 10 update, the best option may be not installing it in the first place, or uninstalling it if it has automatically been implemented.

