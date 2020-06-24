Twitter suffers serious data breach

Twitter has warned business customers that their data may have been compromised following a security breach on the platform.

In an email sent to the platform’s business clients which was seen by the BBC, Twitter said that the billing information of some businesses was stored in the browser cache, which could have resulted in this data being accessed by others.

Data which was exposed through the browser cache included business clients’ email addresses, phone numbers, and the last four digits of their credit card numbers.

While the data listed above was potentially accessible by attackers, Twitter said there was no evidence that billing information was compromised.

Twitter reportedly apologised to clients affected by the data breach, which included businesses that use Twitter’s advertising and analytics platforms.

“We’re very sorry this happened. We recognise and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning that trust every day,” Twitter said.

Consumers users are not affected by this data breach.

Platform changes

In an effort to curb the spread of misinformation on its platform, Twitter has made a number of changes to its tweet structure, including encouraging users to read articles before retweeting them.

“Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it,” the company said.

For now, this prompt will only apply to Twitter users on the Android mobile operating system.

“To help promote informed discussion, we’re testing a new prompt on Android – when you Retweet an article that you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask if you’d like to open it first,” Twitter said.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey promoted the feature with his own tweet shortly after the original announcement.

“Did you read the article you’re about to spread?” he asked while retweeting the announcement.

