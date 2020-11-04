Major Windows 10 bug – Only fix is to downgrade

Microsoft has confirmed a bug in Windows 10 for which the only current fix is to revert to an older version of the operating system.

The bug causes certificates to be missing after users update to a newer version of Windows 10.

This is caused by the September 2020 Windows update, as well as updates that have happened since.

“System and user certificates might be lost when updating a device from Windows 10, version 1809 or later to a later version of Windows 10,” said Microsoft.

“Devices will only be impacted if they have already installed any Latest cumulative update (LCU) released 16 September 2020 or later and then proceed to update to a later version of Windows 10 from media or an installation source which does not have an LCU released 13 October 2020 or later integrated.”

“This primarily happens when managed devices are updated using outdated bundles or media through an update management tool such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. This might also happen when using outdated physical media or ISO images that do not have the latest updates integrated,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft explained that devices which connect directly to Windows Update and those that use Windows Update for Business will not experience this issue.

How to resolve the issue

Microsoft said it is working on a fix, but the only way to avoid this bug in the interim is to downgrade to the version of Windows 10 that you were using previously.

“If you have already encountered this issue on your device, you can mitigate it within the uninstall window by going back to your previous version of Windows,” said Microsoft.

“The uninstall window might be 10 or 30 days depending on the configuration of your environment and the version you’re updating to.”

“You will then need to update to the later version of Windows 10 after the issue is resolved in your environment,” it added.

Now read: Vodacom and MTN investigate illegal phone tracking