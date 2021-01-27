Update your iPhone now

Apple has rolled out iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 for supported iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch devices.

The changes this time around are not as significant as with update 14.3, however, they include essential security patches for vulnerabilities which Apple said “may have been actively exploited”.

This includes a bug in the operating system’s Kernel code which could allow a malicious application to elevate privileges on the device.

In addition, an issue had also been identified in the Safari browser’s WebKit that could let a remote attacker cause arbitrary code execution.

Apple said it would share additional details on these vulnerabilities soon.

The updates are available for the following Apple devices:

iPhone 6s and later

iPad Air 2 and later

iPad mini 4 and later

iPod touch (7th generation)

New features and fixes

Aside from the security patches, improvements to iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 also include the ability for the camera to recognise smaller QR codes, and an option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications.

iOS 14.4 will now notify users of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max if the camera installed on their device cannot be verified as a new, genuine Apple product.

In addition, Apple has fixed issues related to the keyboard for both iOS 14.4 and iPad OS 14.4.

This includes a delay in typing and word suggestions not appearing, and the incorrect language coming up for the keyboard in Messages.

Other issues fixed in iOS 14.4 are:

Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro.

Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data.

Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri.

Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen.

Apple has also launched watchOS 7.3 for the Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

It features the new Unity watch faces, several bug fixes, a new Time for Walk feature, and support for ECG in more countries.