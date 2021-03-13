PPS hit by cyber attack

PPS, a South African insurance and investment advisory company, has suffered a cyber attack at the hands of unknown hackers.

The company notified clients in a statement today that their services may be disrupted as it attempts to restore functionality to its IT infrastructure.

“PPS regrets to inform you that we have fallen victim to a malicious cyber attack on our IT systems,” PPS group chief executive Izak Smit told clients.

“Our ongoing independent forensic investigation continues, our IT experts are now focused on restoring full functionality.”

Smit said that PPS has focused on continuing to deliver services to customers via alternate methods as it works to resolve issues caused by the hack.

“We have implemented a number of alternative processes in the interim to minimize the impact to you,” he said.

“Continuing with our usual high-quality service delivery to our members is our priority.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause you and thank you for your patience while we expect to experience continued delays over the coming days.”

Guidance for clients and exposed data

It is unclear whether PPS has fallen victim to a ransomware attack that has compromised its systems or if it has suffered a data breach affecting clients’ personal information.

Smit did not specify what type of attack was suffered by PPS, only stating that they were working to fix the resulting problems.

PPS has also not disclosed whether sensitive client information has been compromised, such as ID numbers, contact details, payment information, or other data.

This information is valuable to attackers as it can be used for identity theft and other online fraudulent activity.

Smit advised clients that should they require any assistance following this cyber attack, they can contact one of the company’s service hotlines, depending on their package.

